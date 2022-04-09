IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have a weakened bowling department, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:42 AM
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are struggling in IPL 2022 so far as both teams do not look as threatening as they used to till last year. Their bowling attack does not seem as potent as it used to which is being exploited by their opponents. With Trent Boult not being a part of the Mumbai Indians squad and Kagiso Rabada leaving Delhi Capitals to play for Punjab Kings, both the teams are struggling.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about this issue that both teams are dealing with during his conversation with ESPNCricinfo and said, 'Two teams that have a weakened bowling department would be Mumbai and Delhi. I wouldn't say Gujarat aren't a strong team. They have enough good players there. But if you look at what Mumbai were or Delhi were, hence the comparison. Delhi had Rabada and Nortje. Mumbai had Krunal and Hardik, add Boult there and Bumrah is twice the bowler then, it's a double-edged sword then. That side now is feeling the heat because it lacks that firepower to push and Delhi are feeling it to an extent now".
He further said, “Even Chennai to an extent. They had too much experience, by 12 months or 8 months down the line you need some youth. You need some exuberance of youth there. What kept that experience going last year was the flair of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, who had a brilliant season, was consistent and took a lot of pressure off the seniors”.
Shastri was also asked to pick the two surprises of the season to which he said, “Mumbai and Chennai for the way they started. They are the heavyweights of the IPL - nine titles between them and they are still to open their account”.
