IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have a weakened bowling department, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about this issue that both teams are dealing with during his conversation with ESPNCricinfo and said, 'Two teams that have a weakened bowling department would be Mumbai and Delhi. I wouldn't say Gujarat aren't a strong team. They have enough good players there. But if you look at what Mumbai were or Delhi were, hence the comparison. Delhi had Rabada and Nortje. Mumbai had Krunal and Hardik, add Boult there and Bumrah is twice the bowler then, it's a double-edged sword then. That side now is feeling the heat because it lacks that firepower to push and Delhi are feeling it to an extent now".