IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj sparkles with a stunning catch near boundary

Ishan Kishan is one of the key batters for MI and Mohammed Siraj’s fielding effort sent him packing. Akash Deep was bowling 10th over of the innings and he bowled the second delivery short of a length. Kishan tried to use the pace of the bowler and lofted it behind the keeper. The shot was played aerially and Siraj, who was fielding at third man ran across to his right. He grabbed a superb catch near the ropes and avoided contact with the boundary line.