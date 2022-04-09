sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj sparkles with a stunning catch near boundary

    Aakash Deep dismissed Ishan Kishan on a score of 26 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:49 PM

    Taking a catch near boundary ropes is one of the toughest things in cricket but Mohammed Siraj made it look very easy by grabbing a catch against Mumbai Indians. Siraj took an absolutely unbelievable catch at the third man as Ishan Kishan tried to play a shot behind the wickets using the pace.

    After losing their first three games of the tournament, Mumbai Indians had another horrendous start against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team was asked by RCB to bat first as the latter won the toss. Batting first, Mumbai Indians started well as Rohit Sharma was looking in fine touch. However, he was dismissed on a team total of 50 runs and they suffered a batting collapse after that. 

    Ishan Kishan is one of the key batters for MI and Mohammed Siraj’s fielding effort sent him packing. Akash Deep was bowling 10th over of the innings and he bowled the second delivery short of a length. Kishan tried to use the pace of the bowler and lofted it behind the keeper. The shot was played aerially and Siraj, who was fielding at third man ran across to his right. He grabbed a superb catch near the ropes and avoided contact with the boundary line. 

