IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj sparkles with a stunning catch near boundary

Today at 8:49 PM
Taking a catch near boundary ropes is one of the toughest things in cricket but Mohammed Siraj made it look very easy by grabbing a catch against Mumbai Indians. Siraj took an absolutely unbelievable catch at the third man as Ishan Kishan tried to play a shot behind the wickets using the pace.
After losing their first three games of the tournament, Mumbai Indians had another horrendous start against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team was asked by RCB to bat first as the latter won the toss. Batting first, Mumbai Indians started well as Rohit Sharma was looking in fine touch. However, he was dismissed on a team total of 50 runs and they suffered a batting collapse after that.
Ishan Kishan is one of the key batters for MI and Mohammed Siraj’s fielding effort sent him packing. Akash Deep was bowling 10th over of the innings and he bowled the second delivery short of a length. Kishan tried to use the pace of the bowler and lofted it behind the keeper. The shot was played aerially and Siraj, who was fielding at third man ran across to his right. He grabbed a superb catch near the ropes and avoided contact with the boundary line.
And he's gone!
April 9, 2022
Virat <3
Virat Kohli hugs Akash Deep when he picked Ishan Kishan's wicket. pic.twitter.com/UJ91bPSnBc— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2022
Brilliant!
Brilliant bowling by AKASH DEEP poor batting by ISHAN KISHAN #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 9, 2022
Too good!
That was a nice setup by Akash Deep to get the wicket of Ishan Kishan. 👏👏— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) April 9, 2022
Well played!
Well Played Ishan Kishan#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/v1LrGHl64E— 🎭 (@CloudyCrick) April 9, 2022
Overrated?
Ishan Kishan is most overrated youngster in world. Casually dropped another disasterclass— A l V Y (@9seventy3) April 9, 2022
The future is bright!
Ishan Kishan is on his way to become next KL Rahul 🌚 #IPL2022— Alok (@Alok_Raj18) April 9, 2022
Is it?
15 cr. Barbaad bc @ishankishan #RCBvsMI— No one (@Nooneis19855399) April 9, 2022
12 cr. Also barbaad bc @dhoni
New head😅
Ishan kishan new academy head with promising future @TukTuk_Academy#RCBvMI— Abhishek chaudhary {KKR💜} (@Abhishek_146) April 9, 2022
They actually need a good bowler right now!
Mumbai Indians should have spent the money on good bowlers instead of spending large 15.25 crores on Ishan kishan, kishan really creates pressure on non strikers every time by statpading. #RCBvsMI— AbHiNaV ⛳ (@chefly_abhinav) April 9, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.