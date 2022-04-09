IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah seen agitated with over-throw by the fielder

Bumrah was bowling the 18th over of the innings and Kohli was facing the fifth delivery. Kohli played it with soft hands towards midwicket in the 30-yard circle and pushed hard for two runs along with Dinesh Karthik. However, a terrible throw from the fielder resulted in both batters taking the third and there was no one for backup. Bumrah is usually known to be calm on the field but following the inclident, lost his cool and expressed his agitation clearly.