IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah seen agitated with over-throw by the fielder

    Virat Kohli scored 48 runs against MI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:58 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah is usually known to be a player of calm nature but he lost his cool against RCB. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik attempted to take two runs on a delivery by Jasprit Bumrah but a terrible throw from the fielder resulted in the third and the bowler expressed his disappointment clearly.

    Mumbai Indians are still searching for their first win in the IPL 2022 as they lost their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 151/6 after a batting collapse. Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings for MI scoring an unbeaten 68 runs from 37 balls. 

    The chase turned out to be an easy task for RCB as Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs from 47 balls while opening the innings. Kohli also played a vital knock of 48 runs. RCB batters dominated the chase completely and there was chaos in the field for MI with several dropped catches and overthrows. One such incident caused Jasprit Bumrah to express his anger. 

    Bumrah was bowling the 18th over of the innings and Kohli was facing the fifth delivery. Kohli played it with soft hands towards midwicket in the 30-yard circle and pushed hard for two runs along with Dinesh Karthik. However, a terrible throw from the fielder resulted in both batters taking the third and there was no one for backup. Bumrah is usually known to be calm on the field but following the inclident, lost his cool and expressed his agitation clearly. 

