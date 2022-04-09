IPL 2022 | Matthew Wade is Australia’s first-choice wicketkeeper, reckons George Bailey

Matthew Wade has been a first choice wicketkeeper for Australia in many games. He has scored 789 runs from 45 T20I innings at 21.91. However, the left-hander was omitted from the list of Cricket Australia (CA) contracts for the 2022-23 season and Josh Inglis was preferred over him. Inglis kept wickets in the lone T20I against Pakistan where Wade wasn’t included in the squad.

"They're all guys that we fully expect will play for Australia in the near future. In all likelihood, they'll all be picked probably in our next touring party. Wadey is still our first-choice wicketkeeper in our T20 team and [there's] a big build-up coming up to that World Cup. And a little bit the same with Kane (Richardson) with that T20 World Cup coming up as well,” Bailey stated, reported Cricbuzz.

Aaron Finch scored a half-century against Pakistan recently but he has been going through a rough patch. His numbers in the last few months before the lone T20I against Pakistan don’t add up to much. Bailey has backed Finch to improve his game and said the he will be firing soon.

"Not relieved. Always know it's coming with Finchy.He's said it himself that he'd have liked to have contributed more... he'd like to be scoring more runs,” he stated.

"We have so much cricket from now until that T20 World Cup and the build-up to the one-day World Cup that he's got a great opportunity, and probably now a little bit of time to focus on a couple of little technical things that he wants to work on, which is great. The leadership he provides, the way that he's been building the T20 team and the one-day team... we're starting to get some good buy-in to the way we want to play, on the back of the way the squad played in that T20 World Cup.”