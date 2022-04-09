IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is captaining GT very well, opines Ravi Shastri

"He is prepared to bowl with the new ball, he is prepared to bat at No.4. It tells you he is fit, he is very clear in his mind, and the space he is in now is brilliant. Right before this IPL, the question that was asked about a lot of young captains - the word was KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. Add Hardik Pandya. Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead a side," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.