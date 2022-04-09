IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is captaining GT very well, opines Ravi Shastri

Today at 4:19 PM
Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri is impressed with leadership skills shown by Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 and has praised him saying he is using his resources in the field in a brilliant manner. Shastri also added that Pandya has a clarity in his thought process right now and is in very good space.
Gujarat Titans have played some quality cricket in their debut season of IPL 2022 so far. The team has been unbeaten in three matches they have played so far and Hardik Pandya’s captaincy is one of the reasons behind the team’s success. Pandya is batting in the middle order for the team and is bowling his full quota of overs. He is bowling in the power play and death overs becoming an important part of the bowling unit.
Many former cricketers and cricket experts have praised Pandya for his captaincy in the tournament so far. He can be also in contention for the leadership of the national team if the team continues to produce performances under his captaincy. Ravi Shastri has praised Pandya saying he can lead a team very well and is using his resources in the field magnificently,
"He is prepared to bowl with the new ball, he is prepared to bat at No.4. It tells you he is fit, he is very clear in his mind, and the space he is in now is brilliant. Right before this IPL, the question that was asked about a lot of young captains - the word was KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. Add Hardik Pandya. Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead a side," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.
"You can see there is something between the ears that has clicked, that is making him focus in that fashion. Even the way he is marshalling his resources in the field, a very good sign."
Gujarat Titans are placed at the second position in the points table with six points from three games.
