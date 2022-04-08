IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Shubhman Gill is telling everybody that he is here, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya praised Shubhman Gill for his half-century saying that he is making a statement with his consistency in tournament so far after Gujrat Titans registered their third win of the tournament against Punjab Kings by six wickets. Pandya also added that he is going to get better every game.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their winning momentum in IPL 2022 with a victory against Punjab Kings by six wickets in a last-ball thriller. GT opted to bowl first and PBKS posted a total of 189/9 while batting first. Liam Livingstone scored 64 runs from 27 balls for PBKS while Rashid Khan was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets in his spell. The chase was a roller coaster ride for GT but they emerged as winners in the end.

Shubhman Gill led the chase as he smashed 96 runs from 59 balls. IPL debutant Sai Sudharsan scored 35 runs and stitched a vital partnership with Gill. Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes on last two deliveries to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. Hardik Pandya praised Gill for his innings and also credited Tewatia to deliver two sixes under pressure.

“With the kind of ups and downs that happen, I have become neutral. Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them. Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Pandya is now also bowling his full quota of four overs after coming back from injury in the IPL 2022. Giving an update about his fitness Pandya revealed that he is coping up with the situation very well.

“I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better,” he explained.

Gill was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 96 runs studded with 11 boundaries and a six. Also his knock helped the team to always ensure that the target is in their reach. Reflecting on his innings Gill said that he was hitting the ball very well and finding the gaps comfortably.

“It is important to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is important to hit those gaps because this outfield is rapid. It is just about execution. It was just one of those days where I was hitting the ball well and finding the gaps as well. I am hitting the ball hard, trust me. I am doing my level best to hit it hard, it might not look that way,” Gill revealed.

Gill further added that he tried to play as few dot balls as possible to make it easy for the big-hitters to hit it in the end.

“As an opener, I have to bat through the innings, so that it is easier for the big-hitters to hit it in the end. Instead of not thinking in the nets, I try and work and reduce my dot balls as much as possible. Not sure about the celebrations now, it takes us one hour to reach the hotel,” he concluded.