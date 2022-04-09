IPL 2022 | ‘Disappointed’ CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja hopeful to make come back after defeat against SRH

After losing their fourth successive match in IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja has expressed his disappointment but said they will try to stick together and make a comeback in the ongoing edition. CSK suffered an eight-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 9).

On Saturday (April 9) afternoon at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the battle of armies – Orange and Yellow – did not go as competitive as many would have predicted as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) easily defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The CSK, after being put in to bat, only managed to post 154/7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. The SRH, in response, rode on Abhishek Sharma’s breezy 50-ball 75 and Rahul Tripathi’s quickfire 15-ball 39 not out to see off the target in just 17.4 overs.

With the defeat, only for the second time in IPL’s history, CSK endured four successive defeats. It has been a nightmare start for Ravindra Jadeja as the skipper in the tournament so far, but the star Indian all-rounder is not ready to lose all hopes yet.

Jadeja, following the match against SRH, said that he is ‘disappointed’ with the team’s overall bowling performance, but they will try to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures.

“It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets,” Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.

“Tomorrow might be a day off but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger.”

The last time CSK achieved that awful feat was way back in 2010. Surprisingly, they ended up winning the title in that season. They are currently placed ninth on the points table, and will next meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (April 12) at the same venue with the aim to get their first victory of the season.