IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma hits 'shot of the day' straight down the ground

Today at 7:06 PM
IPL has been a platform for youngsters to display their talent and Abhishek Sharma just did that scoring a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. During his knock, Abhishek smacked a big hit from back foot straight down the ground, which was termed 'shot of the day' by commentator Graeme Swann.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing against Chennai Super Kings and both the teams are searching for their first win in the tournament. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. The bowling unit performed well and restricted the opponents to 154/7. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan picked a couple of wickets each.
SRH started the chase very well as Abhishek Sharma was seen in fine touch from the start. Kane Williamson was trying to play the anchor role but he departed after stitching an opening partnership of 89 runs with Abhishek. The left-hander went on to score a half-century. However, the youngster played a terrific shot which was the highlight of his innings. Mukesh Choudhary was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over slightly short. Abhishek smacked a straight hit down the ground from back foot getting six runs for his shot. His shot was also praised by commentators as one of them, Graeme Swann, termed it as ‘shot of the day’.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
THAT SIX!
April 9, 2022
DESERVED!
Abhishek Sharma Deserves Century today— Happiness Is KKR 💜 (@Challa_SRKian) April 9, 2022
WOAH!
Abhishek Sharma. Woah!— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) April 9, 2022
GOAT!
abhishek sharma my goat, love to see him finally paying off the trust we put in him— Siva Akhil (@siva__akhil) April 9, 2022
EASY!
#SRH is cruising for an easy victory. Abhishek Sharma turned around the tables! 👍— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 9, 2022
GREAT!
From Livingstone to Abhishek Sharma, always there has to be someone performing extremely well against CSK this season, I hate it here— FAB (@doozyfab) April 9, 2022
HAHA!
Abhishek Sharma m°°th maarane ki umar me CSK ki maar rha hain— Captain Sukhveer Punia (@IMsukhveer45) April 9, 2022
🤣🤣🤣 #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/y6CiKG8OH1
WHAT AN INNINGS
#CSKvSRH Abhishek Sharma Out 75 But Done d Job 🏹🎯— Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Filmmaker_Lifee) April 9, 2022
YUVI PAJI!
What an innings.Loved every bit. Some shades of yuvi paaji @IamAbhiSharma4— Venkata Narayanan (@vnkt_yuvian05) April 9, 2022
