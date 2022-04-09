IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma hits 'shot of the day' straight down the ground

SRH started the chase very well as Abhishek Sharma was seen in fine touch from the start. Kane Williamson was trying to play the anchor role but he departed after stitching an opening partnership of 89 runs with Abhishek. The left-hander went on to score a half-century. However, the youngster played a terrific shot which was the highlight of his innings. Mukesh Choudhary was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over slightly short. Abhishek smacked a straight hit down the ground from back foot getting six runs for his shot. His shot was also praised by commentators as one of them, Graeme Swann, termed it as ‘shot of the day’.