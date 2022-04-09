sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma hits 'shot of the day' straight down the ground

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty against CSK

    IPL

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma hits 'shot of the day' straight down the ground

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:06 PM

    IPL has been a platform for youngsters to display their talent and Abhishek Sharma just did that scoring a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. During his knock, Abhishek smacked a big hit from back foot straight down the ground, which was termed 'shot of the day' by commentator Graeme Swann.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing against Chennai Super Kings and both the teams are searching for their first win in the tournament. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. The bowling unit performed well and restricted the opponents to 154/7. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan picked a couple of wickets each. 

    SRH started the chase very well as Abhishek Sharma was seen in fine touch from the start. Kane Williamson was trying to play the anchor role but he departed after stitching an opening partnership of 89 runs with Abhishek. The left-hander went on to score a half-century. However, the youngster played a terrific shot which was the highlight of his innings. Mukesh Choudhary was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over slightly short. Abhishek smacked a straight hit down the ground from back foot getting six runs for his shot. His shot was also praised by commentators as one of them, Graeme Swann, termed it as ‘shot of the day’. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    THAT SIX!

    DESERVED!

    WOAH!

    GOAT!

    EASY!

    GREAT!

    HAHA!

    WHAT AN INNINGS

    YUVI PAJI!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down