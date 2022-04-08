IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 17 of IPL 2022 as both teams search for their first win of the tournament after disappointing performances in the matches that they have played so far. Ravindra Jadeja and Kane Williamson's captaincy will also be put to test.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fourth match of the IPL 2022 as they search for a win. IPL 2022 has seen CSK get defeated in their first 3 games which is their worst start ever in the history of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja has not been impressive as a leader just yet and a win against SRH can give him and his team a world of confidence going into the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson have also been unimpressive in their campaign so far and have lost the first two matches that they have played in this year’s edition. The SRH batting has not clicked for them which has been a cause of concern just like last season. However, with CSK having faced three defeats in the tournament so far, SRH will be hoping to cash-in on this and turn their fortunes by winning against the Chennai-based franchise and turn their fortunes for the rest of the games that remain for them.

Kane Williamson is a seasoned captain and can definitely change the fortunes for his side. However, Ravindra Jadeja too will have a point to prove when he takes the field and will be hoping to beat SRH and win his first game as captain of the side.

Form Guide

Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table and desperately need a win in IPL 2022. CSK under Ravindra Jadeja’s captaincy is yet to register a win. CSK has lost three in as many games and SRH has lost two in two.

Head to Head

SRH and CSK have played 16 matches against each other. CSK has won 12 times and 4 games have been won by SRH.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Best Betting Tip

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will once again be the key for his side in the game against CSK as both teams search for their first win of the tournament. Williamson’s side does not boast of many nig names and it is more than likely that the batter will have to play till the very end to make sure he takes his team over the line.

Match Prediction

Both teams are not having a great season in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting has not been great and it looks difficult for them to chase down big totals. On the other hand, defending champions Chennai Super Kings under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership have lost three games. But, with a solid batting line-up in a day game against Sunrisers Hyderabad should give CSK their first win of the tournament. Our prediction is that CSK will beat SRH.

Match Info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Match 17

Date - April 9, 2022.

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - DY Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai.