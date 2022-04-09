India set to play T20s against Derbyshire, Northamptonshire ahead of England series in July

Today at 9:44 AM
India will be traveling to England later in the summer to play the remaining Test match from last year and will also be involved in a limited-overs series against the host nation. But before that, Rohit Sharma's team will be playing warm-up games to prepare for the white-ball series against them.
India is set to tour England in July 2022 for a white-ball series and to also play the remaining Test match from last year. The Indian team will also play two warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the limited-overs series begins. The final Test match of the Test series which was played in 2021 was postponed indefinitely after coronavirus cases were reported in the Indian team just before the game. Due to the cases, the series in which India was leading 2-1 was not completed so this year in July the final match of the series will also be played.
Derbyshire announced on its website said, "India will travel to The Incora County Ground to face Derbyshire in a Twenty20 Tour Fixture on Friday 1 July (7pm start). The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side".
"Northamptonshire will welcome India to Wantage Road this summer for a one-off T20 tour match," Northamptonshire said.
India will play 3 T20Is and ODIs during the tour.
