India set to play T20s against Derbyshire, Northamptonshire ahead of England series in July

India is set to tour England in July 2022 for a white-ball series and to also play the remaining Test match from last year. The Indian team will also play two warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the limited-overs series begins. The final Test match of the Test series which was played in 2021 was postponed indefinitely after coronavirus cases were reported in the Indian team just before the game. Due to the cases, the series in which India was leading 2-1 was not completed so this year in July the final match of the series will also be played.