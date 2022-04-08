Watch | Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair talk about life-changing experiences

Today at 12:07 PM
Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair are playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 after being released from their former franchises. The two cricketers were bought by RR during the mega-auction and since have been a part of this new setup which they seem to be enjoying.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair are playing together for the first time in the Indian Premier League. The two cricketers were bought by the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year at the mega-auction which was held in Bengaluru in February. Yuzvendra Chahal was released from RCB where he was an integral part of the side. He left an impact that no other bowler ever did while playing for his former franchise. The leg-spinner is enjoying his team with Rajasthan Royals and is consistently taking wickets to help his team win games.
Karun Nair too moved base after not being retained by his former and will be hoping that he does with his new team. Chahal and Nair alongside Ravichandran Ashwin were involved in a conversation that was posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official Twitter account.
In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair can be seen talking about incidents that changed their life.
Royals’ comeback stories ke saath, aapke agle 7 minutes hum #SambhaalLenge 💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | @goeltmt pic.twitter.com/RjsLuMcZhV— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2022
