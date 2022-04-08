Watch | Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair talk about life-changing experiences

Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair are playing together for the first time in the Indian Premier League. The two cricketers were bought by the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year at the mega-auction which was held in Bengaluru in February. Yuzvendra Chahal was released from RCB where he was an integral part of the side. He left an impact that no other bowler ever did while playing for his former franchise. The leg-spinner is enjoying his team with Rajasthan Royals and is consistently taking wickets to help his team win games.