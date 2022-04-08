WATCH | Rohit Sharma's passionate dressing room speech to boost morale of Mumbai Indians squad

One of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, Mumbai Indians had a dismal start in the ongoing season. They have lost all of the three matches in the tournament so far. Their latest loss came against Kolkata Knight Riders where Pat Cummins blew away the opposition with his carnage. While chasing a target of 162 KKR were reduced to 101/5 by MI. Cummins then walked in to bat and scored unbeaten 56 runs from 15 balls to win the match.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball," he added.