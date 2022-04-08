 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rahul 'MSD' Tewatia hitting two sixes off the last two balls to beat PBKS

    Tewatia hits two last over sixes to win the game for GT against PBKS

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:59 PM

    Rahul Tewatia turned on the style as he scored 12 runs off the last two balls of the match to seal a memorable win for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings. Chasing 19 off the last over, Tewatia, along with David Miller, ensured that GT got over the line by taking it to the house against Odean Smith.

    Having scored 190 in the first innings, Punjab Kings seemed to be in control of the game for the most part. Despite the efforts of Shubman Gil, who scored a 59-ball 96, and Hardik Pandya, it appeared Punjab would be able to pull one out of the hat. Needing 19 to win off the last over, Punjab, after a wide on the first ball, got rid of the dangerous Pandya, via a run out, to hand the initiative to Punjab. 

    Miller and Tewatia could only muster five runs off the next two balls leaving the Gujarat based franchise needing 13 off the last three balls. Needing at least a run to keep his side in the game, Smith had a brain fade as he took a shy at the stumps instead of holding onto the ball. It resulted in a run and brought Tewatia on strike. The former RR man made the West Indian pay for the mistake with two back to back sixes to hand the win to the Titans. 

    Twitter obviously took notice and flooded the platform with praise for the Indian star.

    He did it!

    He's absolutely a GOAT

    Brilliant strokes in the 2 deliveries!

    Never ending love story!

    Oh wow!!🤯

    Lit!🔥

    Hahaha!

    Dealt it like a boss!💯

    What a finish it is!

    No one would have expected this coming!

