Twitter reacts to Rahul 'MSD' Tewatia hitting two sixes off the last two balls to beat PBKS

Yesterday at 11:59 PM
Rahul Tewatia turned on the style as he scored 12 runs off the last two balls of the match to seal a memorable win for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings. Chasing 19 off the last over, Tewatia, along with David Miller, ensured that GT got over the line by taking it to the house against Odean Smith.
Having scored 190 in the first innings, Punjab Kings seemed to be in control of the game for the most part. Despite the efforts of Shubman Gil, who scored a 59-ball 96, and Hardik Pandya, it appeared Punjab would be able to pull one out of the hat. Needing 19 to win off the last over, Punjab, after a wide on the first ball, got rid of the dangerous Pandya, via a run out, to hand the initiative to Punjab.
Miller and Tewatia could only muster five runs off the next two balls leaving the Gujarat based franchise needing 13 off the last three balls. Needing at least a run to keep his side in the game, Smith had a brain fade as he took a shy at the stumps instead of holding onto the ball. It resulted in a run and brought Tewatia on strike. The former RR man made the West Indian pay for the mistake with two back to back sixes to hand the win to the Titans.
Twitter obviously took notice and flooded the platform with praise for the Indian star.
He did it!
April 8, 2022
He's absolutely a GOAT
Tivatia 🔥— S K (@pandudarling99) April 8, 2022
Iragadeesavayya #GTvsPBKS
Brilliant strokes in the 2 deliveries!
#GTvsPBKS— Dogesh Memer 7️⃣ (@Siddhar91439748) April 8, 2022
What a finish by Rahul Tewatia. pic.twitter.com/OLMvckzmTg
Never ending love story!
Tewatia against the Punjab Kings!!— Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) April 8, 2022
Absolutely incredible! 12 from 2 needed and he got them
Oh wow!!🤯
MS Dhoni and Rahul Tewatia are the only players to win the game from 12 from 2 balls in IPL history.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2022
Lit!🔥
Rahul Tewatia u freak 🤯🤯🤯🤯— Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ🇮🇳 (@AshuCric07) April 8, 2022
Hahaha!
This is how you react when you see madness!#IPL2022 #PBKSvGT #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/iTjYBdSe2R— Pradeep Krishna M (@PradeepKrish_m) April 8, 2022
Dealt it like a boss!💯
Rahul Tewatia always owned Punjab Kings pic.twitter.com/No3AuJ5kAU— Abhay (@TheRampShot) April 8, 2022
What a finish it is!
And the relationship continues..#GTvsPBKS|#tewatia pic.twitter.com/TP0KwjNpyL— Tributer(fb 💯) (@kingkohli27) April 8, 2022
No one would have expected this coming!
Unbelievable power hitting from Rahul Tewatia 🔥.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 8, 2022
What a finish,what a finisher 🥵 pic.twitter.com/l4qTgo0fkA
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rahul Tewatia
- Odean Smith
- David Miller
- Hardik Pandya
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2022
- Gujarat Titans
- Punjab Kings
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.