Twitter reacts to Rahul 'MSD' Tewatia hitting two sixes off the last two balls to beat PBKS

Miller and Tewatia could only muster five runs off the next two balls leaving the Gujarat based franchise needing 13 off the last three balls. Needing at least a run to keep his side in the game, Smith had a brain fade as he took a shy at the stumps instead of holding onto the ball. It resulted in a run and brought Tewatia on strike. The former RR man made the West Indian pay for the mistake with two back to back sixes to hand the win to the Titans.