Josh Inglis gets his first central contract from Cricket Australia

Today at 10:50 AM
Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis got his first-ever central contract from Cricket Australia as he looks to solidify his position in the team across formats. The 27-year-old cricketer will be hoping to make the most of his opportunity in the coming year for himself and his country.
Josh Inglis, the Australian wicket-keeper batter was handed his first-ever central contract by Cricket Australia. The right-handed batsman has been impressive in the six games that he has played for his country in the T20I format. This may also be a sign of things to come in the future as former Test skipper Tim Paine has not been given a central contract this time around. With the T20I world cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, it will be interesting to see how he performs.
Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey said, “It has been a terrific 12 months highlighted by the successes of the T20 World Cup, the Ashes and the Pakistan test series”.
Bailey further said, “The performances by Mitch Marsh, Usman, Travis, Scott, Marcus and Mitch Swepson were pivotal in helping secure those successes and we are pleased they have retained their contracts. We believe this group provide us great coverage and versatility across all formats while others, as we saw in the past year, will continue to get opportunities to play a big part."
Full list of Australian contracted players: Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
