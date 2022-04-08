Josh Inglis gets his first central contract from Cricket Australia

Josh Inglis, the Australian wicket-keeper batter was handed his first-ever central contract by Cricket Australia. The right-handed batsman has been impressive in the six games that he has played for his country in the T20I format. This may also be a sign of things to come in the future as former Test skipper Tim Paine has not been given a central contract this time around. With the T20I world cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, it will be interesting to see how he performs.