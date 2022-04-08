IPL 2022 | We're really happy with Faf du Plessis at the helm, says Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed South African batter Faf du Plessis as skipper last month in an event that took place in Bengaluru and fans as well as his RCB teammates congratulated him. Glenn Maxwell talked about his Faf du Plessis and talked about how he feels about the new RCB skipper.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Glenn Maxwell joined his franchise and will be ready to go when his side takes the field in the next game. The all-rounder was unable to join the RCB for the starting matches as he was busy because of his marriage. Now, the Australian is back and is raring to go in IPL 2022. With Faf du Plessis at the helm, RCB is looking for its first title this season.

Glenn Maxwell talked about Faf du Plessis in a video shared by RCB and said, "We're really happy with Faf (du Plessis) at the helm. We think he's going to do a great job for the franchise and even the way he started, you can tel' he's got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example with his actions; but he also performs really well. To have a guy of his quality at the top of the order is something that's great for the franchise".

He added, "And hopefully, the senior guys around can help him out as well. So, it's not just him shouldering all that workload we'd potentially have seen in the previous years at RCB."

"To have, I suppose, a solid leadership group behind him to sort of feel like it's not just him out there having to shoulder all the load. Hopefully, we can help him out at different stages. But we're very fortunate with the squad that we've got. We believe it's a winning squad" Glenn Maxwell said.

Glenn Maxwell also praised Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik saying, "I've been watching, and I think Anuj Rawat our own (youngster), he's very exciting. Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik."

"He's been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella's still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us."