IPL 2022 | Robin Uthappa talks about his first meeting with MS Dhoni

Robin Uthappa is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings squad this season and is opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad after the departure of Faf du Plessis who is now RCB's captain. The veteran Indian batter talked about his first meeting with MS Dhoni during the challenger trophy.
MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers and is very popular amongst his teammates as well. The former Indian captain is one of the best when it comes to having leadership skills and shares a great bond with his teammates. Veteran India batter Robin Uthappa is a part of the Chennai Super Kings and has become an integral part of the setup. He is opening the batting for his side in IPL 2022. Uthappa and MS Dhoni go back a long way as the two have played with each other for many years.
Robin Uthappa talked about his relationship with MS Dhoni on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel and said, "Today, it is very hard for me to call him Mahi Bhai. Because when I got to know him, he was Mahi, MS. I played with him after 10-12 or 13 years. So, I asked him, what should I call you, dude? Like, I don't know. Should I call you Mahi bhai? Because everyone around me is calling you that. He was like, call me MS, or call me Mahi or call me however you want".
Uthappa recalled, "I met Dhoni for the first time in 2004. I played my first Challengers trophy at that time and it was in Bombay. Sridharan Sriram was also there during that series and I was very close to him. Sree bhai was also close to MS Dhoni and they also got along pretty well. I met MS through him and then we started hanging out together. But that meeting was very brief."
"When I joined the Indian team, my first tour outside of India was to West Indies. I made my debut, then we went to Dubai where we played three matches against Pakistan and from there, we directly went to West Indies. MS and I became really good friends during the course of that series. I didn't play many games and was sitting on the bench" he said.
"MS was playing, but we spent a lot of time together and we became really close. MS, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, and Piyush Chawla all of us hung together. Our daily menu was Naan and, Daal Makhni. RP loves Jeera Aloo and Irfan loves butter chicken" Robin Uthappa concluded.
