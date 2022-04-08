IPL 2022 | Robin Uthappa talks about his first meeting with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers and is very popular amongst his teammates as well. The former Indian captain is one of the best when it comes to having leadership skills and shares a great bond with his teammates. Veteran India batter Robin Uthappa is a part of the Chennai Super Kings and has become an integral part of the setup. He is opening the batting for his side in IPL 2022. Uthappa and MS Dhoni go back a long way as the two have played with each other for many years.