IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate during DC vs LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate during the match between Lucknow Supergiants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Lucknow Supergiants defeated Delhi Capitals with 6 wickets to spare and ended the game in 19.4 overs.
Rishabh Pant and his side Delhi Capitals suffered a loss in the game against Lucknow Supergiants on Thursday at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. During the game, the Delhi Capitals bowlers were running behind on time as they were unable to finish the innings in the designated time. This resulted in Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper getting fined INR 12 lakh. This was DC's second defeat in IPL 2022.
An official release from IPL said, “The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7”.
“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs,” the release added.
Quinton de Kock was the star of the match for Lucknow Supergiants as he scored 80 from 52 balls to help his side win.
