IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate during DC vs LSG

Rishabh Pant and his side Delhi Capitals suffered a loss in the game against Lucknow Supergiants on Thursday at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. During the game, the Delhi Capitals bowlers were running behind on time as they were unable to finish the innings in the designated time. This resulted in Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper getting fined INR 12 lakh. This was DC's second defeat in IPL 2022.