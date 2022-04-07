IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in match 16 of the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium on Friday, April 8. Punjab registered a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their last game while Gujarat are coming into the contest on the back of a victory by 14 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings will square off against IPL debutants Gujarat Titans with the aim of getting a win and solidifying their position in the points table. GT will look forward to continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament. Punjab Kings have managed to win two matches out of the three they played and GT is unbeaten with two wins from two games so far

PBKS won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs,. Liam Livingstone played a key role in the victory scoring 60 runs from 32 balls. After posting a target of 181, they bundled the opposition on a total of 126. Punjab’s middle order is working well but Mayank Agarwal is not amongst runs yet and that could be a issue of concern for the team. Also, Odean Smith should look to play the role of finisher along with Shahrukh Khan in the lower order.

Gujarat Titans won their last game against Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. Shubhman Gill played a brilliant knock scoring 84 runs from 46 balls and help the team post a total of 171/6 in the first innings. Delhi Capitals were unable to chase the target as GT restricted them on 157/9. Lockie Fergsuon was pick of the wickets as he scalped four wickets. GT is performing brilliantly and the pace bowlers are their most potent weapon. This pace battery have speed and use the short ball very well against the batters struggling to play bouncers.

Form Guide

Gujarat Titans have won both the matches they played so far in the tournament are on a winning streak. PBKS have won two matches while lost one so far in the tournament.

Head to Head

GT are making their debut in the IPL and so these two teams haven’t played against each other yet.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Best Betting Tip

Shikhar Dhawan has scores of 43,16 and 33 in the IPL 2022 so far and an average of 30.67. Also he is looking in good touch while batting. Dhawan scored with average of more than 30 in each season since 2016. This time also he looks to be ready to score plenty of runs throughout the season.

Match Prediction

GT have won all the matches they have played so far and they are operating like a well oiled machine in the season. Considering the current form and the overall performance of the team so far, GT have odds in their favour to win.

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 16

Date - April 8

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai