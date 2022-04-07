IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | We were 10-15  runs short as batting unit, admits Rishabh Pant

Today at 12:21 AM
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has admitted that they were 10-15 runs short in their game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 but credited Avesh Khan and Jason Holder for their good work. DC, after being asked to bat, only managed to post 149/3, which the LSG chased down in 19.4 overs.
Delhi Capitals (DC) endured back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 following their six-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the ongoing season at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Barring Prithvi Shaw, who hit 61 off 34 balls, the DC batting unit struggled to accelerate against a disciplined LSG bowling unit, led by Ravi Bishnoi. As a result, they only managed to score 149 for three at the end of their innings.
In response, the LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock got them off to a steady start. Rahul fell for 24 off 25 balls, but de Kock held on, scoring 80 off 52 balls to lay the platform for their side. Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni carried the momentum and got the job done with two balls to spare.
Pant, speaking at the post-match presentation, admitted that they fell 10 to 15 runs short in their innings. At the same time, he credited Jason Holder and Avesh for their excellent bowling at the final stage of the innings. Notably, Holder and Avesh only conceded 19 off the last three overs.
“...as a batting unit we were 10-15 short, at the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them,” Pant said.
“When the dew is like that you can't be complaining. We were talking about giving 100% till the last ball of the 40th over, no matter what happens (on his chat to the team before the start of the 2nd innings). The powerplay was fine, we didn't get any wicket, our spin attack did well in the middle overs but in the end, we were 10-15 short."
Following the defeat, the DC slipped to seventh on the points table, with two points in three matches. The LSG, on the other hand, climbed up to second place, with three wins in four games.
