IPL 2022 | I just feel the use of Jasprit Bumrah has to be better, opines Ravi Shastri

Mumbai Indians are having a nightmarish start to the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League as they have lost all the games that they have played so far in the season. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on the matter and talked about how Jasprit Bumrah should be used.
Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma are having one of the worst IPL seasons this year. The 5-time champions have not been able to open their account on the points table and have lost three games straight. In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mumbai team looked clueless when Pat Cummins started smashing the bowlers around the park. Rohit Sharma too for the first time in many years looked baffled and was out of ideas when the Australian pacer was taking his bowlers to the cleaners.
Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri weighed in on the matter and also talked about Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer was only able to bowl three overs in the game which made things easy for KKR. Shastri while speaking with Star Sports said, "I just feel the use of Bumrah has to be better. Sometimes you're just not getting the best out of him because you don't have depth in your bowling. So instead of going for the kill and looking for wickets, you're just keeping Bumrah for one or two players or keeping him for the death".
He added, "At that time it doesn't matter if you're Bumrah or anyone, you'll go for runs. If the batsman is in that kind of mood and the momentum is with the batting side at that stage, you will go for runs".
"So you would rather use him to get wickets at important periods rather than keeping all those overs at the back, waiting for 'if Russell comes, I'll use Bumrah'. But then, if it's too late, there's no Russell, someone else did the job," Ravi Shastri said.
Talking about the loss that Mumbai Indians had to suffer after Pat Cummins knock he said, "It's a bitter, bitter, bitter pill to swallow. It's not going to be easy. It's like someone giving you chocolate and before you can finish saying 'thank you', it's in the other guy's mouth".
