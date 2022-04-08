IPL 2022 | I just feel the use of Jasprit Bumrah has to be better, opines Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri weighed in on the matter and also talked about Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer was only able to bowl three overs in the game which made things easy for KKR. Shastri while speaking with Star Sports said, "I just feel the use of Bumrah has to be better. Sometimes you're just not getting the best out of him because you don't have depth in your bowling. So instead of going for the kill and looking for wickets, you're just keeping Bumrah for one or two players or keeping him for the death".