IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is leading from the front, Russel Arnold praises Gujarat Titans captain

IPL 2022 has two new participant teams in the form of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya is captaining GT and they have started well in the tournament with two wins from two matches. They are the only team to be undefeated in the tournament so far. Hardik is playing a new role with the franchise batting at No. 4 and has also returned to bowling his full quota of overs. He went wickless in the first match against Lucknow Super Giants but scalped one in the game against Delhi Capitals.