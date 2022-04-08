IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya’s premature celebration turning into a Liam Livingstone six

Today at 8:49 PM
There have been a few occasions when a fielder started celebrating a dismissal prematurely but it was converted into a six and Hardik Pandya did just that. Pandya grabbed a stunning catch near the boundary to dismiss Liam Livingstone but the replays showed that his foot had touched the rope.
After being unbeaten so far in the tournament, Gujarat Titans started their game against Punjab Kings very well. The team opted to bowl first and dismissed two early wickets on a total of 34 runs. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a partnership for the third wicket to steady the innings after that. However, Hardik Pandya produced a unique moment when he started a premature celebration for Livingstone’s dismissal but the review by the umpire converted it into a six.
Rashid Khan was bowling the ninth over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over slightly short. Livingstone shifted his weight on the back foot and pulled it over midwicket. Pandya was fielding near the boundary ropes and he took a stunning catch. Pandya started the celebration of the wicket early as he thought that the catch was taken cleanly. However, the replays showed that his foot touched the boundary line and the batter was awarded six runs for his hit.
April 8, 2022
