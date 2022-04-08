IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya losing his cool at David Miller after a run-out

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Hardik Pandya is always known to be an animated man on the field and he displayed it once again in the game against Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya was run-out by a throw from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the last over and he was seen getting angry at David Miller before going back to the pavilion.
Gujarat Titans have continued their winning streak beating Punjab Kings by six wickets in a last-ball thriller. GT opted to bowl first, winning the toss, and claimed two PBKS wickets in the powerplay for 43 runs. Liam Livingstone smashed 64 runs from 27 balls helping the team post a total of 189/9. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for GT taking three wickets. GT chased the target of 190 in a closely fought contest as Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings. However, a run-out of Hardik Pandya in the same over might have changed the course of the game.
Odean Smith was bowling the final over of the innings and David Miller was on the strike. Miller had taken a single on the last ball of the previous over in spite of having a well-settled Hardik Pandya batting at the other end. Miller was facing the first ball of the final over but he was beaten by the delivery and tried to steal a single from the wicketkeeper to change the strike. Pandya was caught way too short of his crease by a throw from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Pandya was seen losing it at Miller after his dismissal before going back to the pavilion.
Why would he run??
April 8, 2022
Exactly!
How could Hardik shout at Miller when he was the one who didn't even dive for the run? Everytime he gets out by run out, he blames the non-striker.#HardikPandya #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022— Maheshkeshav V (@mahe_226) April 8, 2022
Ran himself out there!
Hardik himself ran lol, why vent out your frustration on Miller— Prithvi (@Puneite_) April 8, 2022
It was an easy run out!
Jonny Bairstow, what a superb throw. He runs out Hardik Pandya, excellent.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2022
But sadly he did!
Bairstow shouldn't have ran out Hardik😭— Ƥ (@Pallette_) April 8, 2022
Hahaha!
The way Hardik got run out, Sunny G in commentary would have been given him a mouthful— Abhishek ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) April 8, 2022
Lol!😂😂
Miller after hardik pandya got run out : #IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/7TxMC2x6hi— Piyush Jaiswal (@d3simerollin) April 8, 2022
He was just in & under pressure!
State of Miller clown...Wasted 2 balls and ran Hardik out— Mohan Raswant (@mohanraswant22) April 8, 2022
But it has happened!
Feeling sad for Hardik run out#IPL2022 #GUJVPBKS— Pushpakanti Duari (@am_raja45) April 8, 2022
ROLF!
Hardik Pandya is out there crying for that. But I found that absolutely comical 😂😂#IPL2022— Satwik Biswal ⭕ (@SatwikBiswal) April 8, 2022
