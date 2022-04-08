IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya losing his cool at David Miller after a run-out

Odean Smith was bowling the final over of the innings and David Miller was on the strike. Miller had taken a single on the last ball of the previous over in spite of having a well-settled Hardik Pandya batting at the other end. Miller was facing the first ball of the final over but he was beaten by the delivery and tried to steal a single from the wicketkeeper to change the strike. Pandya was caught way too short of his crease by a throw from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Pandya was seen losing it at Miller after his dismissal before going back to the pavilion.