IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya laughing after his hilarious error to miss simple run out

Today at 9:48 PM
When there is confusion between the batters, it usually results in a run-out but Hardik Panyda messed up a run-out opportunity. Pandya made a hilarious error on the last ball of the innings while batters were running for the third and dislodged stumps with his foot to miss a simple run-out.
Gujarat Titans are playing quality cricket in their debut season winning their first two matches and have also put up a good performance against Punjab Kings so far. Bowling first, GT reduced opposition to 34/2. Liam Livingstone played a brilliant knock scoring 64 runs and PBKS were aiming for a total of around 200 at one stage. However, GT scripted a comeback to restrict them on 189/9. Hardik Pandya made a mess of a run-out opportunity caused due to chaos between the batters on the last ball of the innings.
Pandya was bowling the last ball of the innings and he bowled a short ball to Arshdeep Singh. The batter pulled it hard to deep mid-wicket and then decided to risk taking a second run as it is the final delivery. However, the throw from the fielder was wayward and the batters attempted the third run. It should have been an easy run-out for Hardik Pandya but he dislodged the bails with his foot and even missed the stumps post that. Replays confirmed it and all the GT captain could do was smile at his brain fade.
Tejaswi log!!
April 8, 2022
Such an easy runout and messed it completely!
Someone should teach Hardik Pandya, BUM ko wicket par maarkar runout nahi karte— Ashish (@Ashishevs) April 8, 2022
Huge mess!
Hardik Pandya did a mess in attempting a runout.— pradeep (@_PradeepTweets) April 8, 2022
12th man!
Na catch liya jata hai or na hi simple run out kiya jata hai 😅 @hardikpandya7— Saurabh (@SaurabhxXD) April 8, 2022
Lol!
@hardikpandya7 bowling looks like its fixed.#IPL #GTvsPBKS— Krishna Sawhney (@Krishna122333) April 8, 2022
No comments!
The worst cricketer I have seen in my whole life @hardikpandya7 💯🙌— pavanism suri⚡ (@PSPK_RAINA3) April 8, 2022
How can he miss this one! Lol!
#hardikPandya Someone teach him how to run out a player #IPL #GujaratTitans— Ashish (@Ashishevs) April 8, 2022
Hights of comdey and he is laughing at himself!
New version of hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/MlLrQQWAv9— Ravi bhai high on beer (@Ravi_beer_69) April 8, 2022
Oh god! ROLF! xD xD xD
Pandya needed to do this after falling on the wickets himself🤦♂️ #hardikpandya #PKvsGT pic.twitter.com/ED535vhDYw— TheBharatBoy (@TheBharatBoy) April 8, 2022
Looks like!
He is just A IPL player nothing else— VIKRAM SINGH (@vikramsingha1k1) April 8, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.