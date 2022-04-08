IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya laughing after his hilarious error to miss simple run out

Pandya was bowling the last ball of the innings and he bowled a short ball to Arshdeep Singh. The batter pulled it hard to deep mid-wicket and then decided to risk taking a second run as it is the final delivery. However, the throw from the fielder was wayward and the batters attempted the third run. It should have been an easy run-out for Hardik Pandya but he dislodged the bails with his foot and even missed the stumps post that. Replays confirmed it and all the GT captain could do was smile at his brain fade.