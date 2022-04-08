IPL 2022 | If Dinesh Karthik has a cracker jack of a season, surely he will be in contention for selection in national team, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has said that Dinesh Karthik can make a comeback to national side if he continues his performance in the IPL 2022 as they will be looking for a finisher. However, Shastri also added that his contention might be uncertain because of the number of wicket keepers present in Indian team.

The Indian Premier League will have an effect on players’ chances in making the Indian squad for the 2022 World Cup. Some youngsters are proving their worth in the tournament while some of the veteran players are also making a strong case for their inclusion in the national team. Dinesh Karthik is such a name who has impressed many with his finishing skills in the tournament so far.

Karthik has scored 90 runs in just 44 balls at a strike rate of 204.5 and has played a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the back end of the innings. His scores in three matches read 32 off 14, 14 off 7, and 44 of 23. His knock against Rajasthan Royals helped the team escape from a top-order collapse and achieve a four-wicket win.

After his impressive performance so far in the league, there are talks of his comeback to the national team. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that there is a possibility of the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik with the Indian team looking for a finisher but they must be also mindful of the number of wicket keepers present in the squad.

"With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place, if you have a good IPL season which I feel he is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a cracker jack of a season, surely he will be in that mix,” Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo.

“He has got the experience, he has got all the shots...there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want - there's Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there's Karthik. And if there's an injury there, then he comes in automatically.”

Pant is a certainty in the team but Ishan Kishan is also making a strong case for his inclusion in the national team. Also, India recently recalled Sanju Samson for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka.