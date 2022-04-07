 user tracker image
    Twitter erupts as Legends and former players praise Pat Cummins for scoring joint-fastest IPL fifty

    Pat Cummins scored unbeaten 56 runs from 15 balls

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:25 AM

    It happens rarely that a batter coming to bat lower down the order scores joint-fastest fifty but Pat Cummins has scripted such a feat by scoring a half-century from 14 balls. With this knock, he equaled the record of KL Rahul and became another player to score quickest IPL fifty along with Rahul.

    Mumbai Indians continued their poor outing in the IPL 2022 losing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. For KKR, they are placed on top of the points table with three wins from four matches. Batting first, MI posted a total of 161/4 courtesy of 52 runs from Suryakumar Yadav. The start of the chase did not go very well for KKR as they lost two wickets for 35 runs inside the power play. 

    Venkatesh Iyer played a mature inning from one end but wickets were falling from the other. Pat Cummins walked in to bat on a score of 101/5 and he changed the whole dynamic of the match with his fiery innings. Cummins smashed unbeaten 56 runs from 15 balls and helped the team win the game. He completed his half-century in 14 balls equalling the record of KL Rahul. Cummins’s knock turned out to be very impactful for the team. 

    Here is how several former cricketers reacted to the knock on Twitter

