Twitter erupts as Legends and former players praise Pat Cummins for scoring joint-fastest IPL fifty

Mumbai Indians continued their poor outing in the IPL 2022 losing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. For KKR, they are placed on top of the points table with three wins from four matches. Batting first, MI posted a total of 161/4 courtesy of 52 runs from Suryakumar Yadav. The start of the chase did not go very well for KKR as they lost two wickets for 35 runs inside the power play.