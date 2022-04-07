Twitter erupts as Legends and former players praise Pat Cummins for scoring joint-fastest IPL fifty

Today at 10:25 AM
It happens rarely that a batter coming to bat lower down the order scores joint-fastest fifty but Pat Cummins has scripted such a feat by scoring a half-century from 14 balls. With this knock, he equaled the record of KL Rahul and became another player to score quickest IPL fifty along with Rahul.
Mumbai Indians continued their poor outing in the IPL 2022 losing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. For KKR, they are placed on top of the points table with three wins from four matches. Batting first, MI posted a total of 161/4 courtesy of 52 runs from Suryakumar Yadav. The start of the chase did not go very well for KKR as they lost two wickets for 35 runs inside the power play.
Venkatesh Iyer played a mature inning from one end but wickets were falling from the other. Pat Cummins walked in to bat on a score of 101/5 and he changed the whole dynamic of the match with his fiery innings. Cummins smashed unbeaten 56 runs from 15 balls and helped the team win the game. He completed his half-century in 14 balls equalling the record of KL Rahul. Cummins’s knock turned out to be very impactful for the team.
Here is how several former cricketers reacted to the knock on Twitter
Insane!
Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022
Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …
Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9
Wanna dance like Andre?
@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 6, 2022
Class
Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN !— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2022
Yes it did happen
Did that really happen? Everyone a little wide-eyed.... Innings of the #TataIPL so far. #PatCummins https://t.co/pVIWhJ9m9D— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2022
The best!
#PatCummins is the world’s best all-format cricketer currently methinks— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2022
It was an exhibition!!
One of the cleanest exhibition of hitting one will ever see. Pat Cummins making world class Mumbai bowlers look like club bowlers. Joint fastest IPL 50, take a bow 🙏🏼 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/d9C3K5BqwT— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 6, 2022
boom!
.@patcummins30 right now: #KKRvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/0IXQrH9UCF— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 6, 2022
Superstar
What an inning @patcummins30 superstar 💪👏 @KKRiders @IPL @StarSportsIndia— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2022
He sure can!
Pat Can Bat. Oh yes…14 ball 50. Team in duress. Against Bumrah and Mills. Unbelievable. Knight’s Night. #IPL2022— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 6, 2022
Some explanation!
The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022
Kaboom!
PC GOES BOOOOOM @SteelyDan66 💥 https://t.co/qIWBJvYxCz— Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 6, 2022
Life gives you the opportunity!
How times change: 9 pm: Cummins - 4 overs, 49 runs. 10.30 pm: Cummins - 15 ball 56 and a truck full of awards. @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/FLxgsM6ZIV— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 6, 2022
Pacer to all-rounder
Batting all rounder?!! Congrats on an incredible performance @KKRiders— David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) April 6, 2022
We play an entertaining brand of cricket, one we hope you all enjoy. pic.twitter.com/gGqElhUQMX
That was incredible!
What an audacious knock by #PatCummins— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 6, 2022
He made the Mumbai team pay for their shortcomings. #KKRvsMI
Was it real?
Was that even real? The highest strike rate in an IPL fifty is now with #PatCummins!#KKRvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/N6wzuAaDnf— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 6, 2022
Can't process that!!
What did I just see now ? Unbelievable @patcummins30 😮 #MIvKKR #TataIPL— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 6, 2022
Pat Man risses!!
The Pat-Man Returns … #MIvsKKR What’ve we just witnessed here … Phew!!!— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 6, 2022
Carnage!
What an inning, what an inning!!— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 6, 2022
Pat Cummins you can't do anything wrong today. One of those days where you feel happy you are not bowling in the match. Mumbai made a blunder by not giving ball to a spinner. #KKRvsMI #IPL2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.