MS Dhoni is one of very few genuine massive high-pressure players, Yuvraj Singh isn’t, says Paddy Upton

"…He (MS Dhoni) would do what he is the best in the world at – which is seeing a team home in a chase in the second innings in a white-ball game. He had delivered nothing in the eight games before the final. Yuvraj had done his bit, he had played his tournament. He was done, he was spent. That moment was set up for someone like Dhoni. There are very few players in the world who are genuine “massive high-pressure” players. Yuvraj Singh is not one of those, Dhoni is," Upton wrote in his column for the Indian Express.