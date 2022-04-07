IPL 2022 | We have not been ruthless enough to close games off, feels MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians (MI), traditionally slow starters, got off to a poor start to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, losing three games on the trot. The franchise head coach Mahela Jayawardene , while speaking to a virtual press conference, said that the five-time IPL champions must adopt a ruthless attitude to finish off games in the coming fixtures.

A depleted MI lost by five wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (April 7) night at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to slump to their third consecutive defeat. Before that, the Rohit Sharma -led side had lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening two contests.

“We were in the game pretty much all the way but then in the last few games we have not been ruthless enough to close games off,” Jayawardene told the reporters.

“It's always tough when you have a start like this but we need to look at the positives. We are playing some good cricket but it's just that we are not closing games off. In all three games, we were in it but we were not able to finish it off.