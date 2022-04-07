IPL 2022 | Want to learn how to play one-handed shot from Rishabh Pant, says David Warner

"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him.'' Speaking about the game against Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter said, ''We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament."