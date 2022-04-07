IPL 2022 | Want to learn how to play one-handed shot from Rishabh Pant, says David Warner

Today at 12:33 PM
Australia opener David Warner has said that he would be excited to learn playing one-handed shot from Rishabh Pant while playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 as Warner is set to join the team. Warner also added that he is looking forward to working with the head coach of the team Ricky Ponting.
Delhi Capitals have won one match out of the two played in the IPL 2022 so far and are positioned at seventh on the points table. The team acquired the services of David Warner in the auction for Rs 6.25 Crores. Warner will open the innings along with Prithvi Shaw in the ongoing season for DC. He missed the initial matches for DC, but will join the squad for the game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Ahead of his first game for Delhi Capitals, Warner said that he is excited to learn about playing one-handed shots from Rishabh Pant.
"I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle," Warner said in a statement.
Ricky Ponting is the head coach of the team and Warner shared his excitement of working with the former cricketing great.
"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him.'' Speaking about the game against Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter said, ''We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.