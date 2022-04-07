IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ayush Badoni’s six drives LSG to a six-wicket win against LSG

Earlier in the contest, Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat for DC, scoring 61 off 34 balls to get them off to an energetic start after KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat. However, Shaw received little support from the end, as David Warner departed cheaply for 4 off 12 balls. Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan struggled to get going as well, scoring 39 and 36 respectively as they only managed to reach 149/3. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning with figures of 2/22.