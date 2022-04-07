 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ayush Badoni’s six drives LSG to a six-wicket win against LSG

    Quinton de Kock stars for LSG in their victory against DC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:53 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The KL Rahul-led side restricted the DC to 149/3, and chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks to Quinton de Kock's 52-ball 80.

    Ayush Badoni's breezy cameo of 10 off three balls helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets on Thursday (April 7) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. However, it was Quinton de Kock who did the most damage for the LSG, as the South African smashed 80 off 52 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes, to set the tone. Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten from the other end, on 19 off 14 balls.

    Earlier in the contest, Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat for DC, scoring 61 off 34 balls to get them off to an energetic start after KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat. However, Shaw received little support from the end, as David Warner departed cheaply for 4 off 12 balls. Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan struggled to get going as well, scoring 39 and 36 respectively as they only managed to reach 149/3. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning with figures of 2/22.

