IPL 2022 | Having plenty of options in the team can sometimes cause headache for the captain, Shane Watson warns KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has warned opposition captain KL Rahul saying that the plenty of options in the team can sometimes cause a headache for the leader ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants. Watson also admitted that LSG have all their bases covered in the squad.
Delhi Capitals are set to play against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. DC have won one match in the tournament so far out of the two they played and lost their most recent one. LSG on the other hand have winning momentum on their side as they won the last two games.
Jason Holder joined LSG in the last game and it has strengthened their all-rounders section. Along with Holder, they have quality all-rounders in Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Warne has warned the opposition captain KL Rahul saying that having plenty of options in the team can cause headaches for the captain.
“You can’t also have too many bowling options. It can be difficult to decide how you’re going to give everyone a go. It’s great to have plenty of options but sometimes, it can provide a big headache for the captain. But at the moment, they have all the bases covered," Watson told Hindustan times during the media interaction.
Watson also admitted that the quality all-rounders in the LSG can give them added advantage and can also pose a threat to the DC batting unit.
“Having quality all-round options is a huge advantage to the captain, there’s no doubt. If one of the main bowlers is having an off-day, you can mix and match your bowlers, try to limit the damage,” he stated.
“Krunal Pandya has bowled really well, so did Deepak. Jason Holder was a huge inclusion in the last game for LSG. So, there’s no doubt that having all-round bowling options plays a part.”
