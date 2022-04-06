IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

LSG are coming into the contest on back of a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda played a key role for the team as they both scored half-centuries in the game. Avesh Khan continued his sublime form and picked four wickets for the team helping them register a victory. For LGS, their batting unit is in fine touch and they perform very well collectively. The addition of Jason Holder has increased the batting depth but the only concern they might have is the form of Manish Pandey. Bowling also looks quite strong. While facing DC, Kuldeep Yadav can be the only threat for them and they will have to manage him well.