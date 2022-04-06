IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:00 AM
Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns under the leadership of KL Rahul with Delhi Capitals in match 15 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on Thursday, April 7. LSG have won two matches of the three they played while Delhi Capitals have won one while lost the other out of their two matches.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) with an aim to continue the winning momentum and gain two points. DC, on the other hand, will look forward to finding the winning ways and beat the new entrants in the cash-rich league.
LSG are coming into the contest on back of a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda played a key role for the team as they both scored half-centuries in the game. Avesh Khan continued his sublime form and picked four wickets for the team helping them register a victory. For LGS, their batting unit is in fine touch and they perform very well collectively. The addition of Jason Holder has increased the batting depth but the only concern they might have is the form of Manish Pandey. Bowling also looks quite strong. While facing DC, Kuldeep Yadav can be the only threat for them and they will have to manage him well.
Delhi Capitals have lost their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans by 14 runs. Mustafizur bowled well for them taking three wickets while Rishabh Pant was the highest-scorer with 43 runs. For DC, none of the top 3 haven’t played a big knock so far. The team will rely a lot on Pant's shoulders to score a competitive target. Also the team has managed to take just a single wicket in the powerplay in two matches. Looking at the opposition it will be very important for them to break the opening pair as soon as possible.
Form Guide
Delhi Capitals won their opening match of the season but they lost the next one and have two points from two games so far. Lucknow Super Giants are riding on a winning momentum as they won the last two matches after losing the first one.
Head to Head
As LSG are making a debut this season they are yet to square off against Delhi Capitals and this will be the first encounter between these two strong teams.
Predicted XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Best Betting Tip
Quinton De Kock to score over 24.5 against DC @1.83
Match Prediction
Lucknow Super Giants have winning momentum on their side plus their batting unit is playing very well. Even if the top-order collapses Deepak Hooda is anchoring the innings for them. Also, in bowling Avesh Khan has continued his form from last season and is taking wickets consistently. Considering all these factors we predict that Lucknow Super Giants will emerge as winners.
Match Info
Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match 15
Date - 6 April 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai