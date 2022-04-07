 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘frustrated’ Rovman Powell bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's googly

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rovman Powell bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's googly

    Twitter/IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘frustrated’ Rovman Powell bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's googly

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:45 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are taking on each other in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy. During the 11th over of DC innings, Rovman Powell, promoted to No. 3, was cleaned up by a Ravi Bishnoi googly after scoring 3 off 10 balls, which sent their side on the back foot.

    KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently squaring off against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The DC, after being asked to bat, got off to an active start, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw's 61 off 34 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes. However, he recieved little support from the other end, as his new opening partner David Warner struggled to get going on his first match of the ongoing IPL 2022.

    Warner fell for four off 12 balls soon after Shaw's departure. The DC think tank promoted Rovman Powell to bat at No. 3. Powell never seemed confident against LSG spin bowlers, and in the end, he left frustrated when he was undone by a tossed up googly by Ravi Bishnoi. It was the third ball of the 11th over and Powell was batting on three off 9 balls. He went for a big slogsweep on one knee, but missed the line before it rattled the stumps.

    Huge wicket!

    big big wicket!

    It was very bad decisoion to send powell!

    Not at all!!

    Bad decision from ponting here!

    he took it easily!

    Never a good one!

    No idea on this!

    Gotta sit & decide on middle-order!

    Massive one tho!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down