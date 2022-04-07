IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘frustrated’ Rovman Powell bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's googly

Today at 8:45 PM
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are taking on each other in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy. During the 11th over of DC innings, Rovman Powell, promoted to No. 3, was cleaned up by a Ravi Bishnoi googly after scoring 3 off 10 balls, which sent their side on the back foot.
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently squaring off against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The DC, after being asked to bat, got off to an active start, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw's 61 off 34 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes. However, he recieved little support from the other end, as his new opening partner David Warner struggled to get going on his first match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
Warner fell for four off 12 balls soon after Shaw's departure. The DC think tank promoted Rovman Powell to bat at No. 3. Powell never seemed confident against LSG spin bowlers, and in the end, he left frustrated when he was undone by a tossed up googly by Ravi Bishnoi. It was the third ball of the 11th over and Powell was batting on three off 9 balls. He went for a big slogsweep on one knee, but missed the line before it rattled the stumps.
Huge wicket!
April 7, 2022
big big wicket!
Ravi Bishnoi gets the wicket of Rovman Powell. Superb bowling from him. Delhi Capitals are now 3 down.#IPL2022 #LSGvsDC— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) April 7, 2022
It was very bad decisoion to send powell!
Delhi got the only finisher in Powell. Can't rely always on Lalit. But but send him at 3 against Krunal, Bishnoi and Gowtham on a tricky wicket. Very good.— Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) April 7, 2022
Not at all!!
Noway Rovman Powell is going to survive Ravi Bishnoi. Poor move by DC this#LSGvDC #LSGvsDC— 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) April 7, 2022
Bad decision from ponting here!
DC have Sarfaraz who play spin well but Ponting sent Powell to play Bishnoi.#LSGvDC— Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) April 7, 2022
he took it easily!
Bishnoi yaar 😒— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2022
He hits the target and Powell has to walk back.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 #LSGvDC
Never a good one!
Whatever the plan was to put Powell against Bishnoi, wasn't a good one.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 7, 2022
No idea on this!
Why fed Powell to Bishnoi? Any logic in this?— JD (@Intentmerchants) April 7, 2022
Gotta sit & decide on middle-order!
Why would you send Rovman Powell in the middle overs ahead of Sarfaraz Khan when Bishnoi, Gowtham, and Krunal are bowling?— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) April 7, 2022
Massive one tho!
Big wicket for #lsg poweel gone.— Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) April 7, 2022
Full match depend upon#RishabhPant how he handle the team #DC#aravchoudhary #IPL2022 #ipl DCvsLSG
