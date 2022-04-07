IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter reacts as ‘frustrated’ Rovman Powell bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's googly

Warner fell for four off 12 balls soon after Shaw's departure. The DC think tank promoted Rovman Powell to bat at No. 3. Powell never seemed confident against LSG spin bowlers, and in the end, he left frustrated when he was undone by a tossed up googly by Ravi Bishnoi. It was the third ball of the 11th over and Powell was batting on three off 9 balls. He went for a big slogsweep on one knee, but missed the line before it rattled the stumps.