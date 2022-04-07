IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter erupts as Anrich Nortje’s 150 kph beamer leaves Quinton de Kock jolted

Yesterday at 10:59 PM
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are playing each other in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Delhi's premier pacer Anrich Nortje, after coming to bowl the 14th over, threw a beamer that clocked 150 kph at his countryman Quinton de Kock, which eventually went for six.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by KL Rahul, are locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The LSG, after being set a target of 150, were in complete control at the end of 13th over of the chase, racing to 90/2. They required 60 runs off 42 balls, and Pant brought his premier fast bowler Anrich Nortje into the attack to get a breakthrough.
However, it all began in a horrific way as Nortje, who conceded 19 runs off his only over then, started his second spell with a 150 kph beamer. It was well above the waist of his countrymate Quinton de Kock, who somehow managed to get bat on that. Incidentally, the ball went over the third man, and cleared the ropes by some margin. Nortje apologised to his compatriot after that beamer, but it seemed like the ball went out of his hands due to the dewy conditions at the stadium.
April 7, 2022
If we're being fair, Nortje's no ball should be given two free hits and a strategic time out. Need a few minutes to recover from the trauma of surviving a 150kph beamer.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 7, 2022
#DCvsLSG over 13.1 : No ball beamer, QDK with an evasive action somehow accidentally got the ball over third man for 6..— Sumeet Mishra (@sumeetmish) April 7, 2022
Would have been very funny had that beamer ended up as the fastest ball of the game— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 7, 2022
That’s the best reflexes I have seen to a beamer.. hats off @QuinnyDeKock69 #LSGvsDC #IPL2022— Debaditya Sarkar (@debasarkar22) April 7, 2022
Some Outcome on that Beamer#IPL2022
Beamer+six at third man+no ball. @AnrichNortje02— Ravi (@Ravi03414) April 7, 2022
Fok sê die bok a beamer from Anrich Nortje could kill you— war on christmas veteran 🏳️🌈 (@simonwillo) April 7, 2022
New beamer king in the market 😂— Monkgrewal Popa (@manianipbks) April 7, 2022
Nortje in beamer Saini mode 😂😂😂— Nostalgia Merchant 😋 (@varun477) April 7, 2022
