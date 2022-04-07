 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC | Twitter erupts as Anrich Nortje’s 150 kph beamer leaves Quinton de Kock jolted

    Anrich Nortje’s 150 kph beamer leaves Quinton de Kock jolted

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:59 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are playing each other in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Delhi's premier pacer Anrich Nortje, after coming to bowl the 14th over, threw a beamer that clocked 150 kph at his countryman Quinton de Kock, which eventually went for six.

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by KL Rahul, are locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The LSG, after being set a target of 150, were in complete control at the end of 13th over of the chase, racing to 90/2. They required 60 runs off 42 balls, and Pant brought his premier fast bowler Anrich Nortje into the attack to get a breakthrough.

    However, it all began in a horrific way as Nortje, who conceded 19 runs off his only over then, started his second spell with a 150 kph beamer. It was well above the waist of his countrymate Quinton de Kock, who somehow managed to get bat on that. Incidentally, the ball went over the third man, and cleared the ropes by some margin. Nortje apologised to his compatriot after that beamer, but it seemed like the ball went out of his hands due to the dewy conditions at the stadium.

