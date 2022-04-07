IPL 2022 | Krunal Pandya is like my brother and brothers do fight, says Deepak Hooda

Team India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has said that his Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) teammate Krunal Pandya is like a brother to him, and brothers do fight sometimes. Hooda and Krunal had a fallout during the 2020/21 domestic season, after which the former left Baroda to play for Rajasthan.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) decision to rope in both Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction had left many fans stunned. They had a fallout during the 2020/21 domestic season when Hooda did not play a single game for Baroda and switched his base to Rajasthan for the next season.

However, Hooda and Krunal reunited at the LSG camp and they seem to have buried the hatchet. In the past three games LSG played, a few images of Hooda and Krunal celebrating together have been trending on social media.

In the recent developments, Hooda has confirmed that all is well between him and Krunal while speaking to Dainik Jagran.

“Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG,” Hooda said.

Hooda joined LSG for INR 5.75 crore. He got the attention from as many as six franchises before LSG made the winning bid to sign him. Krunal, too, was among the highest-paid all-rounders this year, joining them for INR 8.25 crore.

With two wins from three matches, LSG, led by KL Rahul, sit at the second place on the points table. They will next face Delhi Capitals on Thursday (April 7) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.