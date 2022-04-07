IPL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana penalised for breaching the IPL code of conduct

In a recent development, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana are penalised for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rana was fined 10% of his match fee while Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand but the exact breach is still unknown.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning momentum in the IPL 2022 beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Mumbai Indians posted 161/4 in the first innings and Suryakumar Yadav with 52 runs was the leading run-scorer for the team. The chase was looking tough for KKR at 101/5 but a carnage from Pat Cummins turned the game in KKR’s favour. Cummins smashed unbeaten 56 runs from 15 balls to play a match-winning knock. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana were penalised for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the game. An official press release from IPL confirmed the development. “Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offense of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” stated an official release of IPL. Bumrah was also found to be guilty of breaching the code of conduct but there was no financial penalty for him but only a warning. “Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the release added. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here