Give me Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and 9 pieces of wood, I will win you World Cup, says Rashid Latif

Famous Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had once said that he can win a Champions League title with French football icon Zinedine Zidane and 10 pieces of wood. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif, taking inspiration from that legendary comment, has transformed that quote into cricketing terms using two of the modern-day greats of the game – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Kohli and Babar are among the two most successful batters in world cricket acros all three formats. While Kohli has a World Cup title (2011) to his name, having lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni, Babar is yet to taste success when it comes to the grandest stage of all.

Both India and Pakistan have not earned the 'world champions' tag for some time. As coaches of both nations continue to strive towards success, Latif feels he can get the glory with just Kohli and Babar in his team, along with nine pieces of wood.

In a video shared by Latif himself on Twitter, the former Pakistani cricketer said,"Give me Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and nine pieces of wood and I will win you the World Cup."

Babar and Virat have had enjoyed a decent amount of success so far for their respective countries. While Kohli has now left the captaincy of Team India team in all three formats, it was not too long ago that Babar was appointed as Pakistan's skipper across formats.