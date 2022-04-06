WATCH | Babar Azam smashes a majestic six against Australia in the first T20I

Earlier in the match. Australia opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam provided an explosive opening to the team scoring 56 runs in the powerplay without losing any wickets. Azam went on to score a half-century but his shot in the sixth over was the highlight of his innings. Ben Dwarshuis was bowling the fourth ball of the sixth over and he bowled it at good length into the stumps. Azam shuffled outside leg-stump, made room for himself, and played a beautiful inside-out for six runs. The timing of the shot was so good that it traveled 82 meters for a six.