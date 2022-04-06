WATCH | Babar Azam smashes a majestic six against Australia in the first T20I

Today at 10:31 AM
Babar Azam is one of the best batters around the world currently and his shots are always full of class and elegance. Azam smashed one such elegant inside-out shot oozing with class to clear the ropes in his knock of 66 runs from 46 balls while batting first against Australia in the first T20I.
Pakistan posted a total of 162/8 in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Babar Azam. Australia chased the target in the last over of the match and Aaron Finch was instrumental in the win with 55 runs from 45 balls.
Earlier in the match. Australia opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam provided an explosive opening to the team scoring 56 runs in the powerplay without losing any wickets. Azam went on to score a half-century but his shot in the sixth over was the highlight of his innings. Ben Dwarshuis was bowling the fourth ball of the sixth over and he bowled it at good length into the stumps. Azam shuffled outside leg-stump, made room for himself, and played a beautiful inside-out for six runs. The timing of the shot was so good that it traveled 82 meters for a six.
Sensational shot! #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/GK6YKajR4B— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 5, 2022
