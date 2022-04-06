IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins’ joint-fastest IPL fifty drives KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

Yesterday at 11:26 PM
Pat Cummins starred with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 56 off 16 balls without being dismissed, to help his side defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. In the process, Cummins scored the joint-fastest fifty in IPL, equaling KL Rahul's record of 14-ball to reach the landmark, to see off the challenging target of 162 in just 16 overs. He was ably assited by Venkatesh Iyer to get the job done with ease. Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 50 off 41 balls, with six fours and one six, while Cummins struck six sixes and four fours in his brief stay.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for Mumbai Indians with 36-ball 52 to take his side to 161/4 after they were asked to bat. Kieron Pollard played a breezy cameo as well, scoring an unbeaten 22 off five balls, but in the end, it was not enough. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten from the other end, on 37 off 28 balls.
And he finishes off in style!
April 6, 2022
SRK is happy!
@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 6, 2022
Monstrous hitting from PAT!
Pat Cummins finishes things off in style!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2022
Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries.#KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.
Scorecard - https://t.co/22oFJJzGVN #KKRvMI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/r5ahBcIWgR
Hahaha!
Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zhh3qufFsc— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2022
Notorious Pat Cummins!
Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022
Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …
Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9
Joins the fastest 50's club!
Pat Cummins wins it for Kolkata Knight Riders, 56* from just 15 balls including 4 fours and 6 sixes - one of the greatest knock in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/Apk9L0cA6x— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2022
Most happiest guy!
Andre Russell was dancing like a kid in front of Pat Cummins after that magnificent knock. pic.twitter.com/x7SHcuvY8o— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2022
SRK be like: Sabaasssh beta
Shahrukh Khan to Pat Cummins pic.twitter.com/4TUyv3JDtW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 6, 2022
No one would have expected!
HE ACTUALLY ENDED THE MATCH IN THIS OVER!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2022
35 RUNS! WOW! PAT CUMMINS!!!!!!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvMI #IPL2022
Good god!
@mipaltan to @patcummins30 #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/bgxnjiWOqr— குழந்தை அருண் New (@aruntwitzzz) April 6, 2022
