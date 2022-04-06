 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins’ joint-fastest IPL fifty drives KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

    Pat Cummins’ joint-fastest IPL fifty drives KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

    Twitter/IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:26 PM

    Pat Cummins' unbeaten 15-ball 56, joint-fastest IPL fifty, helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Match 14 of the ongoing edition at MCA Stadium. Cummins was ably supported by Venkatesh Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 41-ball 50, to guide KKR chase down 162 in 16 overs.

    Pat Cummins starred with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 56 off 16 balls without being dismissed, to help his side defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. In the process, Cummins scored the joint-fastest fifty in IPL, equaling KL Rahul's record of 14-ball to reach the landmark, to see off the challenging target of 162 in just 16 overs. He was ably assited by Venkatesh Iyer to get the job done with ease. Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 50 off 41 balls, with six fours and one six, while Cummins struck six sixes and four fours in his brief stay.

    Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for Mumbai Indians with 36-ball 52 to take his side to 161/4 after they were asked to bat. Kieron Pollard played a breezy cameo as well, scoring an unbeaten 22 off five balls, but in the end, it was not enough. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten from the other end, on 37 off 28 balls.

    And he finishes off in style!

    SRK is happy!

    Monstrous hitting from PAT!

    Hahaha!

    Notorious Pat Cummins!

    Joins the fastest 50's club!

    Most happiest guy!

    SRK be like: Sabaasssh beta

    No one would have expected!

    Good god!

