IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins’ joint-fastest IPL fifty drives KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

Pat Cummins starred with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 56 off 16 balls without being dismissed, to help his side defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. In the process, Cummins scored the joint-fastest fifty in IPL, equaling KL Rahul's record of 14-ball to reach the landmark, to see off the challenging target of 162 in just 16 overs. He was ably assited by Venkatesh Iyer to get the job done with ease. Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 50 off 41 balls, with six fours and one six, while Cummins struck six sixes and four fours in his brief stay.