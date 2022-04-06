IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals’ Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss remainder of season due to injury

Today at 3:27 PM
Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 auction, has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury. Coulter-Nile was part of the Royals’ playing XI in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they won by 61 runs.
During the match, Coulter-Nile was forced to leave the field without even completing his four over. He did not take the field since then, and Navdeep Saini replaced him in RR’s next two fixtures. While the nature of the injury is yet to be known, the franchise has confirmed that he will not take part in the remainder of the season.
“Until we meet again, NCN. 💗 Speedy recovery. 🤗” the Royals captioned while announcing the news on social media.
In his only match for the Royals, Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded 48 off his three overs.
