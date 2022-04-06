 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals’ Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss remainder of season due to injury

    Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss remainder of season due to injury

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:27 PM

    In a piece of major news coming from the Rajasthan Royals camp, Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was picked up by the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, will miss the rest of the season due to an injury. Coulter-Nile was part of the Royals’ starting XI in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they won comprehensively by 61 runs.

    During the match, Coulter-Nile was forced to leave the field without even completing his four over. He did not take the field since then, and Navdeep Saini replaced him in RR’s next two fixtures. While the nature of the injury is yet to be known, the franchise has confirmed that he will not take part in the remainder of the season.

    “Until we meet again, NCN. 💗 Speedy recovery. 🤗” the Royals captioned while announcing the news on social media.

    In his only match for the Royals, Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded 48 off his three overs.

