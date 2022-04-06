IPL 2022 | Sachin Tendulkar has always been since childhood, reveals Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:02 AM
Captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar has been his inspiration since childhood and also praised the former cricketer for his behavior on and off the field. Rohit also added that his humility towards life is the most striking thing about Tendulkar.
Mumbai Indians have started IPL 2022 in a disappointing manner. One of the dominant teams in the tournament are still in search of their first victory in tournament. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has played a key role with his leadership to guide MI to multiple IPL trophies. He has been also a pillar of strength for the team with his terrific batting. Speaking at a recent event, Rohit revealed that Sachin Tendulkar has been his inspiration since childhood and also praised the behavior of the former cricketing great on and off the field.
"My inspiration has always been Sachin Tendulkar. Since I was, I think eight or nine years I started watching him and what he's done in his career. When it comes to playing cricket, I don't think anyone can achieve that. And, over the period of 25 years, he has managed to carry the entire responsibility of the team on his shoulder. It is not easy," Rohit said at an event, reported NDTV.
"So, for me, he is the one and I always followed him as to what he's done in his career, how he's carried himself, on and off the field. And the most striking thing about him is his humility towards life, not in just cricket, but he is very humble as a person. After achieving so much, it's not easy to stay humble, but he's managed to do so.”
Sachin Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians from the inaugural season to 2013 when he announced his retirement.
