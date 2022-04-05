IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Rider vs Mumbai Indians - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders under new skipper Shreyas Iyer will take 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of IPL 2022. KKR has won two matches out of the three that they played and Mumbai Indians lost both games that they featured in and it will be very important for MI to get a win.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indians with the momentum being on their side as they have won two out games in the fifteenth of the Indian Premier League and they will be looking to solidify their position on the points table. Shreyas Iyer has looked solid as a leader for the Knights and his captaincy has been spot on most times. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have started with two consecutive losses and they need to win games as thighs can get really tough in this year’s ten-team tournament.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of the IPL and knows how to turn around losses. Suryakumar Yadav’s absence in the middle-order has also caused some instability in their batting line-up which they need to sort out as quickly as possible. Both teams have a formidable line-up that can make the game interesting.

The contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Andre Russell should also be interesting as both have done well in the matches that they have played so far in IPL 2022. Russell scored a fifty in the last game that he played against Punjab Kings which helped KKR in winning their second match of the tournament.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders have played 3 matches in IPL 2022 so far and won two. Whereas, Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account on the points table after two consecutive defeats in the season so far.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have played against each other 29 times and have managed to win just 7 times against the 5 time champions. MI have won 22 matches and this can lift the team’s morale as they search for their first win of the tournament.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

Best Betting Tip

The left-handed opening batter has struggled in the tournament so far with the bat. Venkatesh Iyer batted brilliantly in last year’s IPL for KKR and the team management will be hoping for him to return to form. Iyer could do well in the game against MI as they have bowlers who bowl with good pace and that’s something which he will like. The ball will come on to the bat nicely which will help him score big runs.

Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have performed well in the tournament so far and have the momentum on their side. But, they have a dismal record against Mumbai Indians as mentioned above. This fact could play in their mind when they take the field and Mumbai enjoy playing against the side. This is why we predict that Mumbai Indians will win the match.

Match info

Match - KKR vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022

MATCH NO: 14,

Date – 06/04/2022

Time – 7.30 PM IST

Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune.