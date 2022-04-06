IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter reacts as ‘Baby AB de Villiers’ Dewald Brevis announces his arrival with a no-look six

Today at 8:35 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are going up against each other in Match 14 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. During the eighth over, Dewald Brevis, who is also known as ‘Baby AB de Villiers’, made his mark on debut by smashing Varun Chakravarthy a no-look six over deep mid-wicket.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Shreyas Iyer, are currently taking on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The MI, after Shreyas won the toss and asked them to bat, were off to a poor start as their skipper Rohit fell for three off 12 balls to Umesh Yadav. Dewald Brevis, the 18-year-old South African, walked in to bat at No. 3 on his tournament debut, and announced his arrival in style.
Firstly, Brevis smashed Pat Cummins' short outside off stump delivery with a six over the wicket-keeper to end the Powerplay. Then, in the eighth over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, he launched a no-look six. It was Chakaravarthy's first ball of the night, which he drifted into the pads. Brevis picked that up while bending his head down, and smacked him over deep mid-wicket for a six. The fans in the stadium, as well as the others, were leapt in joy after watching the youngster play such an audicious shot.
Ohh wow!!!
Wow what a hit for six! Baby AB Dewald Brevis no look shot, I have no word. Reminds me of ABD again today. Treat to watch this exciting talent. #KKRvMI #KKRvsMI #Abdevilliers #IPL2022 #IPL pic.twitter.com/ytEnjH7q5b— Mohit Pandey (@mohitherapy) April 6, 2022
That's how your debut should look like!
April 6, 2022
He's the real Baby AB!🔥
Dewald Brevis showed why he is called #babyab with his 29(19) and also facing #umeshyadav #patcummins #Narine his no look six on Varun Chakaravarthy's First ball of the innings, this man looking promising and hope he keeps up the name #babyab #TATAIPL2022 #MIvsKKR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/EvIOl4tz2L— Abdul Muthaleef (@MuthaleefAbdul) April 6, 2022
Didn't expect that on first ball of Varun!🔥
That No look six of Dewald Brevis shows the extreme talent he already possess. #MumbaiIndians #babyab— Rajat (@Rajatjain_3107) April 6, 2022
This boy is going places!
That No look six by Brevis is best shot of the match ❤️🔥#KKRvMI #DewaldBrevis— DKkkkkkk Finisher😎 (@ganesh_viratian) April 6, 2022
One of the best shot so far!
No look six by Dewald Brevis!!! What a debut, what a start to his career.#MIvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/tdBcgI07NI— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) April 6, 2022
Nobody is gonna forget this!
Hard luck Dewald Brevis. That no look six on first ball off Varun, i won't forget 😍— Arjun⭐⭐ (@arjunts_) April 6, 2022
Lit!🔥
That no look six by Dewald Brevis 💉🤩 #IPL2022— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) April 6, 2022
Would rate 10/10
How good was that No-look six from Brevis!!#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR #KKRvMI #IPL2022 #IPL #RohitSharma #brevis #umeshyadav #CricketTwitter #IPLFantasyLeague pic.twitter.com/1lHDWf5qPp— Pranav (@pendyala_pranav) April 6, 2022
Very similar!
A no look six by Dewald Brevis. He is in same position as AB Devilliers hit this. #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/LtLfgOhaTh— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 6, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.