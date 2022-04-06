IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter reacts as ‘Baby AB de Villiers’ Dewald Brevis announces his arrival with a no-look six

 user tracker image
    Baby AB de Villiers’ Dewald Brevis announces his arrival with a no-look six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:35 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are going up against each other in Match 14 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. During the eighth over, Dewald Brevis, who is also known as ‘Baby AB de Villiers’, made his mark on debut by smashing Varun Chakravarthy a no-look six over deep mid-wicket.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Shreyas Iyer, are currently taking on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The MI, after Shreyas won the toss and asked them to bat, were off to a poor start as their skipper Rohit fell for three off 12 balls to Umesh Yadav. Dewald Brevis, the 18-year-old South African, walked in to bat at No. 3 on his tournament debut, and announced his arrival in style.

    Firstly, Brevis smashed Pat Cummins' short outside off stump delivery with a six over the wicket-keeper to end the Powerplay. Then, in the eighth over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, he launched a no-look six. It was Chakaravarthy's first ball of the night, which he drifted into the pads. Brevis picked that up while bending his head down, and smacked him over deep mid-wicket for a six. The fans in the stadium, as well as the others, were leapt in joy after watching the youngster play such an audicious shot.

    Ohh wow!!! 

    That's how your debut should look like!

    He's the real Baby AB!🔥

    Didn't expect that on first ball of Varun!🔥

    This boy is going places!

    One of the best shot so far!

    Nobody is gonna forget this!

    Lit!🔥

    Would rate 10/10

    Very similar!

