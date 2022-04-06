 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings mess up catch to leave Umesh Yadav frustrated

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Umesh Yadav gets frustrated after miscommunication between Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings led drop catch

    Twitter/IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings mess up catch to leave Umesh Yadav frustrated

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:07 PM

    Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are currently facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. During the 13th over, Tilak Varma was bamboozled by a Umesh Yadav bouncer, but a miscommunication between Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings led to an easy catch going down.

    In-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently locking horns with a depleted Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Mumbai were on the back foot at the end of 12 overs after being asked to bat, scoring 58 for three. Umesh Yadav, who returned excellent figures of 3-12 in his opening three overs, came into the attack in the next over to complete his four-over quota.

    The third delivery of Umesh's over was a short of a length on middle stump. Tilak Varma tried to pull that, but only got a top edge. It was supposed to be a straight forward catch for wicket-keeper Sam Billings. But Ajinkya Rahane, who was standing at point, came forward. Billings, after watching Rahane come forward, did not go for that, and Rahane, after diving forward in a desperate attempt to catch that, did not get to it. Umesh was left frustrated after that, saying 'abbey yaar'.

    Costliest wicket! :|

    Eh toh mein karleta hu! Aap DREAM 11 pe team bana le!🌝😂

    Lord Umesh wise words!

    Yeah! Exactly🌝😂

    Why was he running towards keeper!🌝

    Yes! he will regret it later🤦‍♂️

    It is for sure already!

    No comments!

    LOL! XD XD

    Total mis judgement!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down