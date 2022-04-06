IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings mess up catch to leave Umesh Yadav frustrated

Today at 9:07 PM
Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are currently facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. During the 13th over, Tilak Varma was bamboozled by a Umesh Yadav bouncer, but a miscommunication between Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings led to an easy catch going down.
In-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently locking horns with a depleted Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Mumbai were on the back foot at the end of 12 overs after being asked to bat, scoring 58 for three. Umesh Yadav, who returned excellent figures of 3-12 in his opening three overs, came into the attack in the next over to complete his four-over quota.
The third delivery of Umesh's over was a short of a length on middle stump. Tilak Varma tried to pull that, but only got a top edge. It was supposed to be a straight forward catch for wicket-keeper Sam Billings. But Ajinkya Rahane, who was standing at point, came forward. Billings, after watching Rahane come forward, did not go for that, and Rahane, after diving forward in a desperate attempt to catch that, did not get to it. Umesh was left frustrated after that, saying 'abbey yaar'.
Costliest wicket! :|
April 6, 2022
Eh toh mein karleta hu! Aap DREAM 11 pe team bana le!🌝😂
That was an easy catch for billings but nhii bhai Rahane ko toh hero banna hai 😡— Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) April 6, 2022
Lord Umesh wise words!
Umesh Bhai to rahane " abeyy yrrr....!!"🌝😂catch miss— Meghna Chowdhury (@MeghnaC87164582) April 6, 2022
Yeah! Exactly🌝😂
Arree wo Billings ka catch tha rahane biss mai kuddd gyaa— Aafiya (@Aafiya095997753) April 6, 2022
Why was he running towards keeper!🌝
It's was Wicketkeeper catch, Rahane had no business going for it— Arindam ♏ (@TheArchitect032) April 6, 2022
Yes! he will regret it later🤦♂️
Rahane dropped game changing catch 😭— Roshan Singh (@CasualRoshan) April 6, 2022
It is for sure already!
That dropped catch by Rahane could be pretty costly ! #MumbaiIndians #KKR #KKRvMI— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 6, 2022
No comments!
How do you fuck up a keeper’s catch, Rahane?🤦♂️🤷♂️#KKRvMI #MIvKKR— Lazy Cinephile (@cinemaclown) April 6, 2022
LOL! XD XD
Rahane going for that catch pic.twitter.com/qYSKpl85IS— Ashutosh Nevse 🎩 (@Heisenberg829) April 6, 2022
Total mis judgement!
Ajinkya Rahane what are you doing boss, Keeper ka Catch tha yr.#KKRvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9oiRPJ7KKR— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) April 6, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.