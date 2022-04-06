IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings mess up catch to leave Umesh Yadav frustrated

The third delivery of Umesh's over was a short of a length on middle stump. Tilak Varma tried to pull that, but only got a top edge. It was supposed to be a straight forward catch for wicket-keeper Sam Billings. But Ajinkya Rahane, who was standing at point, came forward. Billings, after watching Rahane come forward, did not go for that, and Rahane, after diving forward in a desperate attempt to catch that, did not get to it. Umesh was left frustrated after that, saying 'abbey yaar'.