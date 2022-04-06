IPL 2022, KKR vs MI | Never expected Pat Cummins to come and play like that, says Rohit Sharma

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Pat Cummins for his incredible knock of 56 not out off 15 balls, which helped Kolkata Knight Riders win Match 14 of IPL 2022 by five wickets. Rohit also mentioned that this result will be hard to digest with the the way it turned out in the last few overs.
Pat Cummins, on his first match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, took all the limelight as he smashed a blistering 15-ball 56 not out to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat their nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 14 of the ongoing edition at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Cummins' knock was laced with six sixes and four fours as the KKR chased down a challenging target of 162 with 24 balls to spare.
During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma credited Cummins for his outstanding innings after coming to bat at No. 7. KKR were 101/5 in 13.1 overs when Cummin walked in to bat, and almost singlehandedly took the game away from MI. Rohit said he did not expect something like this coming at them at all.
"Never expected him to come and play like that (on Cummins). Lot of credit to him," said Rohit. "We had them 5-down, it was just a matter of the wicket of Venky or Pat, they had Sunil who could smash them. This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs," he added.
Venkatesh Iyer, who was unbeaten on 50 off 41 balls at the other end, heaped praise on Cummins as well. " For everyone other than Pat it (pitch) looked tricky. Really happy that I was there till the end, Gotta give it to Pat, unbelievable hitting on display on a pitch that was actually very tricky to bat on," he said.
With three wins in four matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR are at the top of the points table, with six points. The MI, on the other hand, are at ninth, with three defeats in three games.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.