IPL 2022 | Don’t see anything special in Faf du Plessis’ captaincy, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has nothing special about his leadership. Akhtar also added that du Plessis have a point to prove with the challenge of reviving the fortunes of the franchise and helping them win the trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed sixth on the points table with two wins from three matches they have played so far. After losing their first encounter against Punjab Kings, the team won the next two matches versus Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Coming into the season RCB bought Faf du Plessis in the mega auction for Rs 7 Crore and was also named the captain by the franchise.

The South African cricketer has won the league with Chennai Super Kings multiple times but this is his first stint as captain in the world’s best league. He has received praise from a lot of fans and several fraternity members for his leadership so far. However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a contrasting opinion and has said that he doesn’t see anything special in Du Plessis’ captaincy.

"Virat has quit leadership and du Plessis has taken over, so he will lead in his own way. I am not a huge fan of Faf du Plessis because I don't see anything (special) in his captaincy," Akhtar said during an interaction with Sportskeeda.

RCB have been the runner-up for three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016. With a new team composition after the mega auction team will look to win the trophy and end their title drought. Akhtar further stated that Akhtar has a point to prove and it will be interesting to see whether he can change the fortunes of the team.

"Having said that, Faf has a point to prove. At times, he doesn't look that sharp during his leadership. He has been given the responsibility of leading a huge franchise, so let's see if he is able to revive their fortunes," he stated.

RCB will now play their next game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.