IPL 2022 | David Warner, Anrich Nortje available for selection, confirms Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson

Today at 3:37 PM
Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has confirmed that David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection for their match against Lucknow Super Giants, set to take place on Thursday (April 7). Both Warner and Nortje were in quarantine after completing their national duties.
Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Rishabh Pant, will be looking to get back their winning momentum when they go up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday (April 7).
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson confirmed that star batter David Warner and premier fast bowler Anrich Nortje will be available for selection for their upcoming fixture.
“David Warner is out of quarantine, so he's definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks since he's arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection,” Watson told the reporters.
Speaking about the opposition, Watson expressed they are not going to take LSG lightly, saying: “The Lucknow Super Giants have got a very strong team. KL Rahul can take the game away from an opposition very quickly, especially if he's in the mood of taking the game on. There's Quinton de Kock, everyone knows the incredible skill he's got as a batter. We've to watch out for Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan as well.”
Watson also shared his thoughts on their promising all-rounder Lalit Yadav, “Lalit has incredible skill and has great power. It's been incredible to see the shot options that he has got against pace and spin. And the performance he put up against Mumbai Indians has really boosted his confidence and given himself believes that he has got the game to win a game for his team.”
