IPL 2022 | David Warner, Anrich Nortje available for selection, confirms Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Rishabh Pant , will be looking to get back their winning momentum when they go up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday (April 7).

“David Warner is out of quarantine, so he's definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks since he's arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection,” Watson told the reporters.

Speaking about the opposition, Watson expressed they are not going to take LSG lightly, saying: “The Lucknow Super Giants have got a very strong team. KL Rahul can take the game away from an opposition very quickly, especially if he's in the mood of taking the game on. There's Quinton de Kock, everyone knows the incredible skill he's got as a batter. We've to watch out for Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan as well.”