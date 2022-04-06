AUS vs PAK | Nathan Ellis will have a super future because he’s prepared to challenge himself each and every day, says Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has predicted that Nathan Ellis will have a bright future ahead as he is ready to challenge himself each and every day after they won against Pakistan in the lone T20I. Finch further added that Ellis has the ability to learn things quickly and brings an amazing attitude with him.

Australia were playing without the services of some major players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, and Glenn Maxwell. However, the side had three T20I debutants in Marnus Labushcagne, Cameron Green, and Ben Dwarshius. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 162/8 courtesy of a half-century from Babar Azam. He played a knock of 66 runs from 46 balls.

The opening pair gave a good start to Pakistan and they were heading for a huge total but Nathan Ellis and Cameron Green restricted them from doing so. Ellis scalped wickets for 28 runs while Green picked a couple of wickets conceding 16 runs. Captain Aaron Finch praised Ellis and predicted that he will have a bright future ahead

"When he turns up, he's just got an infectious attitude that he brings and he's just one of [those] guys that will have a super future because he's prepared to challenge himself each and every day, which is a great sign, especially from a guy who hasn't had a huge amount of international experience,” Finch said, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"He's someone who brings an unbelievable attitude, an unbelievable work ethic to games and training. His energy, his intensity, his ability to learn really quickly, whether it be with the new ball, old ball, talking to experienced players, coaches, he's just got an amazing attitude that he brings to the table,” he stated.

Josh Inglis kept wickets for the first time in T20Is. He scored a valuable 24 runs from 15 balls batting at No. 3. Finch also praised Inglis saying that he has been fantastic and nothing seems to faze him.

"He's been fantastic. Nothing seems to faze him. The attitude that he brings out in the middle is brilliant. It's good fun batting with him. He's somebody who again takes in so much information and his ability to walk out of a hotel room after seven days of isolation and start off really well was outstanding,” he stated.

"And he's just someone again, like Nathan Ellis, the guys love being around and love having him in squads. He's a super player. He's got so much talent as well. So yeah, I've been really impressed with Josh."

Finch also made a return to the form after playing 16 international innings without a half-century. His knock played a key role in helping the team win the game. Finch was advancing down the track to pacers early in the innings but he changed the set-up later in the innings. He planted his leg well outside leg-stump to avoid getting trapped lbw.

"It's something that I tend to do," Finch said. "It's after my initial eight to 10 balls, when you start to get a bit more of a rhythm that I tend to go to that one. Especially, when guys are angling in and attacking the stumps quite a bit more on low bouncing wickets in particular,” he concluded.

"I should have gone to it earlier, shouldn't I. But it's just one of those things. I mean, you get knocked over early. Today the wicket played really nicely against the new ball. There probably wasn't quite as much swing initially. So, yeah, slight tinkering with technique, but that's nothing uncommon."