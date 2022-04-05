IPL 2022 | The brand of cricket we are playing is heartening to see, says Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants are on a roll in IPL 2022 as they have won two matches out of the three that they have played so far. KL Rahul who left Punjab Kings to join LSG as their leader seems to be enjoying a lot more with his new franchise as the results that he and his team want are right there. Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is a part of the Lucknow setup and is an important part of the side.