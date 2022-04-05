IPL 2022 | The brand of cricket we are playing is heartening to see, says Krunal Pandya

Today at 10:24 AM
Lucknow Super Giants are on a roll in IPL 2022 as they have won two matches out of the three that they have played so far. KL Rahul who left Punjab Kings to join LSG as their leader seems to be enjoying a lot more with his new franchise as the results that he and his team want are right there. Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is a part of the Lucknow setup and is an important part of the side.
The left-arm spin bowler talked about his time with the new franchise during the post-match ceremony and said, "Feels great when you win and when you're contributing. I'm loving it (the new franchise), I had a great run with the Mumbai Indians, had some great memories every there".
"I feel like this is the first season of my IPL, that's the excitement I have before every game or going to every practice session. Not at all (missing Hardik?). The brand of cricket we are playing is heartening to see, the self-belief is exceptional," Krunal added.
"Focus is always on how we can get better as a team, if we are on that path, we will some good results going forward as well. I worked on my action to get some bounce and turn and just want to continue doing that," Krunal Pandya concluded.
