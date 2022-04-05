IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler reviewing LBW decision even before RCB celebration

 user tracker image
    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:10 PM

    Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are currently locking horns with Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of IPL 2022. During the 15th over of RR innings, Jos Buttler was given out leg before but took the DRS before RCB even started to celebrate to overturn the on-field call.

    Top-placed Rajasthan Royals are currently facing seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan got off to a steady start after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat. They were batting on 107/3 in 16 overs, with  Jos Buttler at the crease batting on 40 off 37 balls on a tough Wankhede pitch.

    During the 15th over, bowled by  Harshal Patel, a dipping slow yorker hit the pads on Buttler. The on-field umpire, seeing the ball being hit him on Buttler's back pad, gave him out. But even before RCB had a chance to celebrate, Buttler went for the review straight away. Knowing that he got some bat before the ball hit his pads, Buttler knew what was coming and apparently as did Harshal Patel who started walking back to his mark. The replay showed a thick edge as the thrid umpire did not even check Ultra edge and reversed the decision. 

